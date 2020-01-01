Sri Lankan leaders determined to make 2020 "Year of Prosperity"

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that his new government was determined to make 2020 the "Year of Prosperity" and welcomed the New Year with determination and commitment.

In his New Year message, President Rajapaksa said, "Sri Lanka can be proud of many great achievements in the past and now the new government steps into the New Year to ensure prosperity by awakening identities and skills and by interfacing them with modernity."

He said the island country also aimed at strengthening its economy in the New Year as the country was in need of a strong and vibrant economy which gave priority to nationalistic aspirations, Efe news reported.

"Such an economy will further cement Sri Lanka's resolution for independence," he said.

"I am also aware that a well protected nation with a disciplined society is the foremost expectation of the people. It is in such a society that soaring aspirations of the present and future generations will become a reality," Rajapaksa said.

"The new government is the outcome of the unity among the people who love their country. We will not allow any force to obstruct the realization of people's expectations. The sole aim is to create a conducive environment where all can live harmoniously in peace," Rajapaksa added.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his New Year message to the nation, said the most valuable resource in the new decade will be the drive and motivation among young people to take an active part in developing the country.

"It is my belief and expectation that the young people of today, who have been motivated and inspired to make a personal and direct contribution to building a new Sri Lanka, will not look back until they have achieved their objective of a prosperous and well governed country," the Prime Minister said.

"The world recognizes the 21st Century as the Asian Century. We should make the third decade of the 21st Century which commences on the 1st of January, the Sri Lankan decade," he added.