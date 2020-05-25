South Korea reports 16 new cases of coronavirus

Seoul: South Korea reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus as official scramble to stem transmissions with 2 million more children returning to school this week.



The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,206 cases and 267 deaths.

Thirteen of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where more than 200 infections have been linked to nightclubs and other entertainment facilities that had seen increased crowds in early May before officials shut thousands of them over the past week.

The transmissions, which came amid relaxed attitudes on social distancing, have raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors last week.

This week it will be high school juniors, middle school seniors, elementary first- and second-graders and kindergartners. More reopenings are scheduled in early June.

It's important that every member of our nation cooperates so that local transmissions don't reach schools, and infections of students don't spread to local communities, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in virus meeting on Monday.