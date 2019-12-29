SL Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen
Colombo: Fourteen Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching, officials said on Sunday.
The Navy confirmed the arrest during its patrol to prevent the trespassing of Indian poachers and smuggling activities in their territorial waters, reports Xinhua news agency.
It has also seized three trawlers from the fishermen.
Fishermen of two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing into each other's territory.
The fishermen from the two neighbours traverse poorly defined boundary in the international waters as most fishing boats lack the technology to locate its exact positions.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand29 Dec 2019 11:00 AM GMT
3 killed as car runs over group of labourers in Haryana29 Dec 2019 10:08 AM GMT
SL Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen29 Dec 2019 10:02 AM GMT
Pakistan claims OIC to hold 'special meet' on Kashmir29 Dec 2019 9:58 AM GMT
Australia pacer Siddle retires from international cricket29 Dec 2019 9:24 AM GMT