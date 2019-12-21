Six killed as bus slips into icy river in China

Beijing: Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped onto an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday.

The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slop near 206 Hospital in Dongchang District at around 11 am local time, officials said.

All passengers have been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment, the state-run CGTN television network reported.