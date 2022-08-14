Russian shelling heavy in east

Kyiv (Ukraine): Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others on Friday night, according to the mayor.

Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country's war-torn east.

The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have claimed since 2014.

Russian troops and the Kremlin-backed rebels are seeking to seize Ukrainian-held areas north and west of the city of Donetsk to expand the separatists' self-proclaimed republic.

But the Ukrainian military said on Saturday that its forces had prevented an overnight advance toward the smaller cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also claimed that Russian strikes near Kramatorsk, 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Donetsk city, destroyed a US-supplied multiple rocket launcher and ammunition.

Ukrainian authorities did not acknowledge any military losses but said that Russian missile strikes on Friday on Kramatorsk had destroyed 20 residential buildings.

Neither claim could be independently verified. The Ukrainian governor of neighbouring Luhansk province, which is part of the fight over the Donbas region and was overrun by Russian forces last month, claimed that

Ukrainian troops still held a small area. Writing on Telegram, Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said the defending troops remained holed up inside an oil refinery on the edge of Lysychansk, a city that Moscow claimed to have captured, and also control areas near a village.

The enemy is burning the ground at the entrances to the Luhansk region because it cannot overcome (Ukrainian resistance along) these few kilometres," Haidai said.

"It is difficult to count how many thousands of shells this territory of the free Luhansk region has withstood over the past month and a half.

Further west, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported more Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Gov. Yevhen Yevtushenko did not specify whether Russian troops had fired at

Nikopol from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear

power plant.