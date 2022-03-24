Russian journalist killed by shelling in Kyiv

Kyiv: A Russian journalist has been killed by shelling in Kyiv on a reporting assignment.

The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said that Oksana Baulina was killed Wednesday when she was documenting the damage of a Russian shelling of the Podil district of the capital and came under a new strike. It said a civilian was also killed and two people who were accompanying Baulina were wounded and hospitalized.

The Insider said that Baulina had previously worked for the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation until she was forced to leave Russia after the organization was designated extremist by the authorities. It said it will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas killing civilians and journalists.