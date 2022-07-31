Russian energy corp Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Moscow: Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations.
In a brief statement, gas giant Gazprom said the shipments were stopped
because Latvia broke terms for extraction of gas. It did not elaborate.
The statement likely referred to a refusal to meet Russia's demand for gas payments in rubles rather than other currencies. Gazprom previously suspended shipments to other European Union countries, including the Netherlands, Poland and Bulgaria, because they would not pay in rubles.
The immediate effects of the cutoff were not clear. Latvian media reported this week that the country had resumed buying Russian gas from another supplier.
After the EU imposed sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that unfriendly foreign buyers would have to transact with Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros.
The Kremlin said importers had to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia's third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles.
Many countries refused to comply, saying the new payment system could put them in the position of breaking sanctions terms.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Huge cash seized from 3 Cong J'khand MLAs, TMC demands probe30 July 2022 8:14 PM GMT
During pandemic, India proved its mettle to world: Mandaviya30 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
19 yrs after FIR, Delhi court convicts man for murder30 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Maha Guv Koshyari's comments on Mumbai cause massive row30 July 2022 8:04 PM GMT
Ideological differences between BJP and JDU getting wider in Bihar30 July 2022 8:03 PM GMT