Prince Harry getting therapy to overcome mum's death: Report
London: The UK's Prince Harry was reportedly getting therapy to overcome the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a tragic accident in 1997, a media report said on Saturday.
The Duke of Sussex made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami, the Metro newspaper said in the report citing the New York Post as saying.
It was his first public appearance since he and wife Meghan decided to step down as royals and move to Canada.
"Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother," the Metro newspaper quoted a source as saying in the report.
"He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional."
This is not the first time Prince Harry spoke about the death of his mother.
In 2017, he opened up about seeking counselling after two years of "total chaos" brought on by spending two decades "not thinking" about Diana's death. L
