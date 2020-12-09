President-elect? GOP may wait for Jan to say Biden won

Washington DC: Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump's litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud.

Tuesday's deadline for states to certify their elections once viewed as a pivot point for Republicans to mark Biden's win came and went without much comment. Next week's Dec. 14 Electoral College deadline may produce just a few more congratulatory GOP calls to Biden.

Increasingly, GOP lawmakers say the Jan. 6 vote in Congress to accept the Electoral College outcome may be when the presidential winner becomes official. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled Jan. 20 as the certain date when the country is going to have the swearing-in of the next president. The result is a risky standoff like none other in U.S. history. The refusal to agree upon the facts of the election threatens to undermine voter confidence, chisel away at the legitimacy of Biden's presidency and restack civic norms in still-unknowable ways.

Yet some GOP officials see the dragged-out process as their best shot at answering the fiery questions, calls and complaints of their constituents who voted for Trump and refuse to believe he legitimately lost the race to Biden. The country needs to understand, at least, it was fair, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said in an interview.

Mooney said he was being pressed by voters back home, including Republican Party activists at an event last month in Harper's Ferry, demanding to know why no one was helping the president. They were very concerned, he said, and so he stepped up. He introduced a House resolution Tuesday that encourages neither Trump nor Biden to concede until all the investigations are completed.

"The end is when the roll call is put up here, he said about the Jan. 6 vote in Congress.

Trump sent his party down this unprecedented path by claiming the election was rigged, but Republican officials enabled doubts to swell through their past four weeks of silence. He personally called on some local elected officials to reconsider the results.