Pope says sorry for slapping devotee
Vatican City: Pope Francis apologised Wednesday for his widely-viewed slap of a woman who had grabbed his hand as he greeted Catholic faithful on New Year's Eve.
The image of Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of the admirer was an instant hit on social media.
A personal apology followed.
"We lose patience many times," Francis confessed.
"It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday," the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.
Twitter enthusiasts commented with abandon on the pontiff's prompt riposte to the woman.
Francis had greeted children before the Nativity scene on Saint Peter's square and was turning away when the woman who had crossed herself then cried out something, pulled on his hand and almost caused him to fall.
The 83-year-old pope grimaced before managing to break free by slapping her hand twice.
He continued his tour, walking with some difficulty while maintaining a slightly greater distance from visitors, and gradually relaxed again as he came into contact with other children.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CBI arrests top DRI official in Rs 25 lakh bribery case1 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking1 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer1 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4 lakh crore mark1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT