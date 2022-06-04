Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond
Chesterfield (US): One person was fatally shot and at least five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at a house party Friday night near Richmond, authorities said.
The Chesterfield County Police Department said police were called to the party and received additional reports of shots fired while responding to the initial call in Chester, Virginia, WWBT-TV reported.
One person was found dead at an intersection, authorities said. At least five others were shot, including a person who also broke an arm, police said.
No additional information was immediately made available.
Chester is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
As Cong camps in Udaipur, resentment among some party MLAs spills out4 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday4 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge...4 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad4 Jun 2022 6:15 AM GMT