'PM Sharif will appoint new Pakistan Army chief in Nov'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new Army chief on time in November, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday and accused former premier Imran Khan of raking up a controversy for his personal benefit.

Asif's remarks came days after Khan demanded that the next Chief of Army Staff should be appointed by the new government after fresh elections.

Army chief General Javed Bajwa, 61, would retire on November 29 and his successor is expected to be announced by the prime minister who is legally authorised to appoint the army chief. Former premier Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled this political responsibility four times and Shehbaz will do the same in November, Asif said in response to a question while addressing a press conference. He said that the policy over the Army chief's appointment was clear in the Constitution but Khan was trying to make it controversial.

He just wants to make the Army chief's appointment controversial, he said, adding that no one had any doubt about the loyalty of the head of the Army to the Constitution and the institutions.

He also alleged that Khan, chairman of party, would not hesitate in sabotaging Pakistan for his personal benefit.

Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial, the defence minister said. Asif also warned Khan to stop the pursuit of making the appointment of the new army chief controversial as it emboldens India, Samaa TV reported.

Khan said in an interview that the incumbent was not competent enough to appoint the new Army chief and that the issue should be left for the next government. He also demanded fresh elections. The appointment of the Army chief creates a lot of interest and heat due to the power enjoyed by the head of the Army in Pakistan. Speaking about the recent statements by different people against the country's national security, Asif warned that action would be taken against them.