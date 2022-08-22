Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan gets 3-day protective bail in terrorism case

Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan was on Monday granted protective bail till Thursday by the Islamabad High Court in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the national capital last week.

Khan, 69, has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), according to the copy of the first information report. The case was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad on Saturday night.

His lawyers - Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry - filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar took up the petition.

The petition stated that the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was a "target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians."

"And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory police at the behest of the incumbent government, it said.

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to cross all limits to arrest Imran under false accusations and was hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs .

Justice Kayani took up the petition and asked what objections were raised on it.

Awan informed the judge that an objection pertaining to approaching the relevant forum was raised on the plea. At that, Justice Kayani said an objection pertaining to biometrics was also raised.