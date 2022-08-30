Pak, UN jointly appeal for $160 mn to deal with catastrophic floods

Islamabad: Pakistan and the United Nations on Tuesday jointly issued a flash appeal for USD 160 million to help the country deal with the catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people or one-seventh of the country's population.

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message. "The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids - the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding."

He said the funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

The '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)' was jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations after monsoon rains triggered massive floods that killed more than 1,100 people and forced Pakistan to seek international support to deal with

catastrophe.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the global community to extend support to Pakistan and said that the devastation witnessed showed that the country had become ground zero of global warming, the biggest existential threat of this century, according to Foreign

Office.

"The current cycle of super flooding we see today is part of extreme weather patterns. Unprecedented levels of cloud bursts and torrential rains have triggered widespread devastation, urban flooding, river floods and landslides, resulting in the loss of human life, livelihoods and livestock, Bilawal said.

He described this year's "super floods" as a "climate calamity", adding that "what we are facing today has been no above average monsoon."

The minister said 72 districts were declared calamity-hit, over 33 million people were affected which is the size of a small country.

"Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and forced to spend days and nights under a merciless sky and [the] lack of access to food, water and shelter are making life harder with each passing day, he lamented."