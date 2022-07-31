Pak reported 434 terror attacks on security forces in first half of 2022
Islamabad: Pakistan reported 434 terror attacks on security forces during the first six months of the current year that claimed the lives of at least 323 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said.
In a report presented in the upper house of Parliament by the Interior Ministry said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported the highest number of militant attacks on the security forces, witnessing around 247 attacks during the first six months of the current year, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
In Balochistan, 171 incidents of terrorism took place while 12 attacks were reported in Sindh. Punjab witnessed the least number of attacks — one — while three such incidents took place in Islamabad.
According to details of the attacks on the security forces, at least 323 soldiers of security forces and other institutions were martyred in the wake of terror assaults.
Meanwhile, 718 soldiers and officers of security forces and other organisations were injured. A delegation of Pakistani Ulema was reported to have failed to convince the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to soften their stance in peace talks with Pakistani negotiators.
The delegation, led by Sheikh-ul-Islam Mufti Taqi Usmani, flew into Kabul in a C-130 plane on Monday and was scheduled to stay in Kabul until Wednesday for making a last-ditch effort to convince the TTP leadership to soften their stance, with chances of them showing flexibility slim.
A source in the Ulema delegation had told the daily that the TTP leadership listened to them patiently but refused to budge on their demands.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has been trying to bring peace through talks by engaging with the TTP and the group also announced ceasefire but its splinter elements are targeting the forces. agen
