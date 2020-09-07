Pak registers 394 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad: Pakistan reported 394 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 298,903, according to official data.



In the last 24 hours, another three virus-related deaths were recorded, the Ministry of National Health Services said. Now, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 6,345 in Pakistan.

The ministry said 286,016 people have recovered from the disease, while 534 people were in critical condition.

The authorities have conducted 2,778,689 tests so far, including 20,980 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh reported 1,30,671 cases, Punjab 97,226, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,625, Islamabad 15,750, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,008 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,331.

Meanwhile, authorities are poised to take a final decision on reopening of educational institutions, with the virus situation improving steadily.

All education institutions were closed in March following the pandemic outbreak.

Last week Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced that education institutions could reopen from September 15, but added that the final decision would be made at a high-level meeting on September 7.

The meeting will be attended by top provincial officials.

Mahmood had said that over 3,00,000 institutions with more than 50 million students would be opened in a staggered manner.