Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages

Washington DC: Up soon for President-elect Joe Biden: naming his top health care officials as the Coronavirus pandemic rages. It's hard to imagine more consequential picks.

Already one prominent candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services has faded from the scene. New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was offered another Cabinet post interior secretary and turned it down, a person close to the Biden transition said Wednesday.

That person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Lujan Grisham's office had no comment.

Biden is expected to announce his choice for HHS secretary next week. That individual has to have the confidence of the president, the ability to operate collaboratively across the government, credibility within the health care world, and the capacity to work with the states, said former HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has emerged as a focus of attention for the top health job. Although Raimondo has been aggressive in confronting the virus, her state is facing a dangerous surge and struggling to flatten the curve.

Separately, Raimondo's business-friendly orientation may raise objections from the left flank of the Democratic Party.

Also in the running is former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden's Coronavirus task force. Murthy has a soft-spoken demeanor and a reputation for consensus building.

He's the author of a recent book addressing the human toll of loneliness, a problem that has become more widely recognised in the time of COVID-19.

Alongside his health secretary, Biden is expected to name a top-level White House adviser to coordinate the government's extensive Coronavirus response.

Vaccines developed under the Trump administration will be delivered on Biden's watch, a massive undertaking that's bound to have its share of logistical problems.

Democratic health policy experts say the leading candidate is businessman Jeff Zients, an economic adviser in the Obama White House who was widely credited with rescuing HealthCare.gov after its disastrous launch

in 2013.