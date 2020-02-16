NATO chief dismisses Macron nuclear call
Munich: The head of NATO dismissed President Emmanuel Macron's call for a European "strategic dialogue" about the role of France's nuclear weapons, saying a "tried and tested" deterrent was already in place.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday that thanks to the US and Britain's atomic weapons, Europe was already protected by a longstanding and effective nuclear umbrella.
While a NATO member, France does not make its atomic weapons available to the alliance, but in a major speech last week Macron called for dialogue among EU countries about what role the French nuclear deterrent could play.
Stoltenberg, who last year clashed with Macron over the French leader's claims NATO was suffering "brain death" in its geopolitical thinking, gave his latest suggestion a frosty reception.
"We have to remember that we have a European nuclear deterrent today -- 28 allies deliver that every day and it's not only a promise, but it's something that has been there for decades," Stoltenberg told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.
"It's tried and tested, we exercise it, and it's institutionalised, and it is the ultimate security guarantee for Europe." France is the EU's only nuclear power after Brexit and Macron has championed the idea of European "strategic autonomy" -- the ability to defend itself without relying on the US -- though he insists on his commitment to NATO.
Stoltenberg said France was a "highly valued ally" whose nuclear capabilities contributed to NATO's overall security.
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomed the French suggestion while insisting it did not mean undermining US nuclear protection.
"If we reinforce Europe, it means above all reinforcing the European pillar of NATO," she said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DoT may encash bank guarantees of telcos on not paying AGR...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Oil India to move TDSAT against DoT seeking Rs 48,489 cr in...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos up nearly 50% to...16 Feb 2020 4:41 PM GMT
IMG clears BPCL sale bid documents, to be issued after...16 Feb 2020 4:40 PM GMT
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: FM16 Feb 2020 4:39 PM GMT