N Korea offers talks, indicating sanctions relief on mind

Seoul: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions.

Kim Yo Jong's statement came days after North Korea performed its first

missile tests in six months, which some experts said were intended to show it will keep boosting its weapons arsenal if the US-led sanctions continue while nuclear diplomacy remains

stalled.

She offered the talks while mentioning South Korean President Moon Jae-in's call, issued in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to bring peace to the

peninsula.