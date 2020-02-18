Militants kill judge in Afghanistan
Kabul: Taliban militants has killed a primary court judge in Afghanistan's western Herat province, a local official said Tuesday.
The incident happened late on Monday night when a group of Taliban militants shot dead Abdul Rahim Azimi in Injil district, Shaidaye area, Jailani Farhad provincial government spokesman told Xinhua.
Azimi was serving as chief of Injil district's primary court and Monday's shooting was the latest in a spate of targeted attacks.
Two police officers were killed in a shooting attack in Dand district of southern Kandahar province over the weekend.
The Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 2,800 civilians were killed and over 7,950 others injured in conflict-related incidents in 2019, according to figures released by Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC).
