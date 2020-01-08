Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS
Tehran: A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.
The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.
State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UAE airlines cancel Baghdad flights after missile strikes8 Jan 2020 9:04 AM GMT
Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Zakura area of...8 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
HDFC to invest Rs 250 cr in stressed assets fund for realty...8 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT
Australia bushfires toll increases to 268 Jan 2020 8:55 AM GMT
Prasidh Krishna could be Kohli's 'surprise package' at...8 Jan 2020 8:53 AM GMT