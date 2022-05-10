Lanka crisis: Defence Ministry orders tri-forces to open fire on rioters

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence on Tuesday ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis.

The order came after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis facing the nation.

Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne on Tuesday urged protestors to exercise calm and not resort to violence.

He warned if looting and property damage continues, the Ministry of Defence will be compelled to strictly enforce the law against the violators.

I appeal young men and women to refrain from engaging in violence. Do not set fire to public and private property, and engage in your struggle in the democratic & peaceful manner, he said.

The Defence Secretary warned that looters have taken the opportunity to commit crime under the guise of the peaceful protests, adding that it is a very unfortunate situation.

His stern warning came amid reports that anti-government protesters were demonstrating outside the Trincomalee Naval Base where former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family have reportedly taken refuge.

Gunaratne also appealed religious leaders to advice the youth on peaceful conduct.

Earlier, The Ministry of Defence said it has ordered the tri-forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

A curfew is in force across the island nation after mobs burned down the ancestral home belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger at the worst economic crisis.

Anti-government protesters have also set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker on Tuesday requested embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reconvene the House this week to discuss the current situation amid unprecedented violence and widespread protest against the government over the country' worst economic crisis in decades.