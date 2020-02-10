Ivanka Trump, Theresa May to address Dubai women's forum

Dubai: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, and former UK Prime Minister Theresa May were slated to address a women's forum in Dubai next week, it was reported.

Organised by Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), the Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 will take place on February 16-17, the Gulf News said in a report.

GWFD 2020 is a leading global platform that actively engages leaders and experts from around the world in constructive dialogue to discuss improved policies based on international best practices, foster goal-driven partnerships, and shape sustainable communities.

In her role as a senior advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump focuses on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families, as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

She has been instrumental in launching the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, an effort to encourage women in developing nations to participate in their economies.

Ivanka Trump will also participate in the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit in Dubai, which takes place on the sidelines of GWFD 2020 for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meanwhile, May will share her perspectives on female leadership in government and the important contribution of women to political life.

The session will be moderated by Lana Nusseibah, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Other high-profile international speakers at the GWFD 2020 include David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, said the Gulf News report.

Building on its theme, 'The Power of Influence', the GWFD 2020 will highlight how effective policies and partnerships in four key areas - government, economy, society, and the future - can further women's positive impact for a better future, according to the organisers.