Israeli strikes kill twelve pro-Iran fighters in Syria
Beirut: Israeli air strikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Seven foreign fighters were killed in the Kiswa area south of Damascus, where Iranian and pro-Iran foreign fighters are present, the Britain-based war monitor said.
Five Syrian members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in the Ezra area of Daraa province, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
A Syrian army source quoted by state news agency SANA said air defences responded to two waves of Israeli strikes after midnight that targeted the Damascus area and then positions in Daraa and the adjacent province of Quneitra.
