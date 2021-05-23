Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Tehran: Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access images of the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comments Sunday, which were aired by state TV.

Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22, Qalibaf said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director-general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.