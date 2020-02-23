Iran reports 6th COVID-19 death
Tehran: Iranian authorities have announced that number of coronavirus deaths in the country has increased to six, with 28 confirmed cases.
According to the governor of Markazi province Ali Aghazadeh, the sixth victim died on Saturday in the central city of Arak and had also suffered a heart disease, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-run IRNA news as saying.
Earlier in the day, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, announced that 28 Iranians have been confirmed as infected by the virus.
Most of the infected people are from the central city of Qom, he said, adding that others were from Tehran and Rasht.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Traffic affected in Khureji Khas due to anti-CAA protest23 Feb 2020 10:01 AM GMT
India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS': PM Ahead Of Trump's...23 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
AAP eyeing UP polls after thumping victory in Delhi23 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Reliance Retail tops list of 50 fastest growing retailers...23 Feb 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Paytm founder reveals road to profitability; may take 2 yrs...23 Feb 2020 9:47 AM GMT