India set to take over as President of UNSC for month of August

United Nations: India will take over the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1 and is set to host signature events in three major areas of maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message on the eve of India assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation

UN body.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month. Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the United Nations which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

India's two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

The August presidency will be India's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.