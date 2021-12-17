India and Vietnam sign Letter of Intent to establish partnership in Digital Media

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communication, Government of Vietnam on collaboration in the fields of digital media, paving the way for strengthening partnership between India and Vietnam.



The LoI envisages sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks, and conducting capacity building and training programs for media professionals and officials in the two countries.

The warmth in the relationship between India and Vietnam was reflected in the cordial discussion between the two Hon'ble Ministers at the residence of Shri Thakur. The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting emphasised that the deep relationship between India and Vietnam was further strengthened with the recent visits of the Hon'ble President and Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Vietnam, and that today's meeting would shape the bilateral cooperation in the field of new technologies and challenges, such as the "infodemic", which all countries are grappling with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Thakur also informed the Vietnamese counterpart about the Digital Media Ethics Code being implemented by the Government since February 2021.

Mr. Hung invited the Shri Thakur to Vietnam and talked about enabling the journalists of both the countries to access information about the socio-economic developments in each other's nations for wider dissemination of success stories and stronger people-to-people ties.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Shashi ShekharVempati, CEO, PrasarBharati; Shri JaideepBhatnagar, Principal DG, PIB; and Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting among other officials from the Indian and Vietnamese side.

This year completes five years of "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Vietnam, and the year 2022 will mark fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.