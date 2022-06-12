Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year
Madrid: Spain's weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country's first major heat wave of the year Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.
The Aemet weather agency said the hottest areas would be in central and southwestern Spain.
The heat wave is expected to last at least until Wednesday, the agency said.
The 43-degree (109.4-degree) weather was forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.
Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), well above average for early June.
The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F).
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
735 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate stands at 4.3%12 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
25 days of severe heat so far this summer, highest since '12: IMD12 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
2 dead as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi issued half of int'l driving permits this yr for those...12 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT