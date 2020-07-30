Hong Kong disqualifies 12 oppn nominees for assembly

Hong Kong: At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Wednesday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing.

Others who were disqualified include prominent pro-democracy activist Tiffany Yuen from the disbanded political organization Demosisto, as well as incumbent lawmaker Dennis Kwok and three others from the pro-democracy Civic Party.

It marks a a setback for the pro-democracy camp, which had aimed to win a majority of seats in the legislature this year. Earlier this month, they held an unofficial primary, with candidates like Wong topping the polls.

Wong and many pro-democracy nominees had been asked to clarify their political stance earlier this week as their nominations were being reviewed.

Other nominations were still being reviewed, the government said in a statement expressing support for the disqualifications.

We do not rule out the possibility that more nominations would be invalidated, it said.

Earlier Thursday, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan rebuked a tough national security law that Beijing had imposed following last year's massive protests calling for greater

freedoms.

He criticized authorities for arresting four youths on suspicion of inciting secession via online posts.

Hong Kong politics keeps changing, said Lee.