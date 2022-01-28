HK cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

Hong Kong: Hong Kong is cutting the length of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from overseas from 21 to 14 days, even as the southern Chinese city battles a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hong Kong is a major hub for business and finance and the tight restrictions on foreign travel had drawn complaints, especially from the large expatriate community.

The relaxation of rules doesn't satisfy calls for a lowering of almost all quarantine requirements, as some countries have done, but represents a break with China and its zero tolerance" policy toward the virus that still requires all foreign arrivals to isolate for 21 days, has cut key domestic travel links and placed millions under lockdown.

After leaving their quarantine hotels, travellers will still need to remain at home for an additional seven days for

self-monitoring.