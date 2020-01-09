Grief and mourning after Iran plane crash kills 176

Tehran: Bereaved friends and families joined in mourning after a Ukrainian airliner crashed near Tehran killing all 176 on board, as heartbreaking details started emerging about the victims, most of them from Iran and Canada.

Both Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of Wednesday's crash, which came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at American troops in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general. There was no immediate indication that foul play may have caused the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane to go down soon after take-off, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculating on the crash causes. Body bags were lined up on the ground, and the passengers' personal items -- including luggage, clothes, a Santa Claus doll and a boxing glove -- were scattered in the debris. At least 25 of the passengers were under the age of 18, the UIA said. According to Ukraine, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons were on board, as well as 11 Ukrainians -- including nine crew. About 30 came from the Iranian community around Edmonton, capital of Alberta province in western Canada, where resident Payman Parseyan described the tragedy as "devastating." "Every one of our community members was touched in one way or another," Parseyan told Canada's national broadcaster CBC.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his "sincere condolences" to the bereaved families.

The head of Iran's civil aviation organisation, Ali Abedzadeh, said Iran would cooperate with Ukraine, but not send the black boxes to the US, with which it has no diplomatic relations.