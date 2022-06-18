Govt offices, schools to close amid fuel crisis in Sri Lanka
Colombo: Crisis-hit Sri Lankan government has announced a shut-down of public sector offices from next week, beginning Monday, due to severe fuel shortages as the island nation continues to reel under its worst economic crisis.
The Sri Lankan Education Ministry has also asked teachers in all government and government approved private schools in the Colombo city limits to conduct online classes from next week due to prolonged power cuts, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
With its existing fuel stocks fast depleting, Sri Lanka is under intense pressure to get foreign exchange to pay for its imports, which has brought several sectors of the country's economy to a grinding halt.
Consequently, spontaneous protests have been reported at filling stations around the country where consumers have been waiting in long serpentine queues for fuel for hours.
"Taking into consideration the severe limits on fuel supply, the weak public transport system and the difficulty in using private vehicles this circular allows minimal staff to report to work from Monday," the Public Administration and Home Affairs Ministry said in a circular issued on Friday.
However, those employed in the healthcare sector will have to continue reporting to work, the circular stated. The Sri Lankan Education
Ministry announced that all government and government approved private schools in the Colombo city limits would remain shut in the next
week due to prolonged power cuts, and asked teachers to conduct classes online, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported. Sri Lanka is facing power
outages for upto 13 hours
in a day for the past several months now.
Earlier this week, Sri Lanka's cash-strapped government approved several measures, including imposing a 2.5 per cent social contribution tax on companies based on
their turnover and declaring Fridays as holidays for most public sector employees, to facilitate the economic recovery and mitigate energy and food crisis.
