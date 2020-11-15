Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election gets under way amid tight security

Islamabad: Wearing face masks and observing social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan were voting on Sunday in the third Legislative Assembly election amidst tight security.

The voting started at 8.00 am (local time) and would continue without any break until 5.00 pm. The voters present inside the polling stations would be allowed to cast ballots even after the end of polling time, polling officials said.

There were 24 seats for the contest but polling on one seat was postponed, leaving 23 seats up for grabs. As many as 330 candidates, including four women, are in the contest, they said.

India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis.

"Any action by Pakistan to alter the status of the militarily-occupied so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has no legal basis whatsoever and is totally void ab-initio," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing in September.

"Our position has always been clear and consistent. The entire territories of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and are an integral part of India and would remain so," Srivastava had said.

It is the third election for the current legislative Assembly after political reform introduced in 2010.

Out of 1,141 polling stations, 577 have been declared sensitive and 297 highly sensitive. Over 15,000 security personnel from Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan have been deployed at polling stations. However, army personnel have not deployed.

A fierce triangular contest involving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreel-i-Insaf (PTI) has been predicted by experts.

Traditionally, the party ruling in Islamabad has won the Gilgit-Baltistan polls. The first election was won by the PPP when it got 15 seats, followed by PML-N, the then ruling party in 2015 when it won

16 seats.