Georgia again certifies poll results showing Biden won

Atlanta: Georgia's top elections official on Monday recertified the state's election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state, and the governor then recertified the state's 16 presidential electors.

We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol before the results were recertified.

Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5 per cent.

Trump requested the recount after the results certified by Raffensperger showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25 per cent of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

During the recount, which was done using scanners that read and tally the votes, there were discrepancies in vote totals in some counties.

Since the results of a recount become the official results, those counties had to recertify their results.

Once that was done the secretary of state recertified the statewide results, his office said in a news release.