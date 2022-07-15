G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukr, inflation
Bangkok: Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati opened the two-day meeting by urging fellow finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to build bridges, not walls. She said the consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be
catastrophic.
Millions and millions if not billions of people are depending on us," Indrawati said.
The meetings in Bali's Nusa Dua resort town follow a gathering there of foreign ministers earlier this month.
