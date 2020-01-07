Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured
Moscow: A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said.
All eight victims were migrants from Tajikistan who apparently worked at the farm.
The fire broke out in one of the metal construction trailers where workers lived. Local firefighters battled the blaze for an hour. It wasn't immediately clear what caused it.
The number of deadly fires traditionally grows in Russia during the New Year holidays on the first week of January. The country's emergency services usually attribute the trend to elaborate celebrations that often include use of fireworks and an increase in alcohol consumption.
