Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9
Moscow: At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow's outskirts, officials said Monday.
The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday.
They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalised.
Officials said the fire had apparently been caused by a short circuit.
They said the nursing home was registered as a private house and lacked fire alarms and other mandatory equipment.
Police have detained its owner on charges of breaching fire safety rules.
