Face masks now compulsory in UK shops, supermarkets

London: Face coverings must be worn in shops, supermarkets, indoor shopping centres and transport hubs such as train stations and airports in England from Friday as part of the next stage of the UK government's official guidance to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Under the new regulations, members of the public will need to wear face coverings such as a fabric covering, scarf or bandana that cover the nose and mouth in additional enclosed public spaces, as announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month.

It will be compulsory to wear a face covering when buying food and drink to takeaway from cafes and shops.

If you are in a premises where you are able to sit down and consume food or drink that you have bought, then you can remove your face covering in order to eat and drink on site, said the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Face coverings will not be mandatory for anyone under the age of 11, those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering.

There is evidence to suggest that, when used correctly, face coverings may reduce the likelihood of someone with the infection passing it on to others, particularly if they are asymptomatic, the DHSC said.

As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.