Ex-Cabinet members appointed to Putin's administration

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed decrees appointing three former Cabinet members into his administration.

While former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky were appointed as presidential aides, former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak was named deputy chief of the presidential office, reports TASS News Agency.

The development comes after the former Russian government led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned on January 15 after Putin proposed amendments to the country's Constitution.

On January 21, Putin approved the makeup of a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which consists of nine Deputy Prime Ministers and 21 ministers.

As many as 15 members of the previous government failed to make it into the new cabinet.