Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

Washington DC: A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some in a matter of days, as nearly 47 billion in federal housing aid to the states during the pandemic has been slow to make it into the hands of renters and landlords owed payments.

Tensions mounted late Friday as it became clear there would be no resolution in sight. Hours before the ban was set to expire, Biden called on local governments to take all possible steps to immediately disburse the funds. Evictions could begin as soon as Monday.

There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic, Biden said in a statement.

Every state and local government must get these funds out to ensure we prevent every eviction we can, he said.

The stunning outcome, as the White House and Congress each expected the other to act, exposed a rare divide between the president and his allies on Capitol Hill, and one that could have lasting impact as the nation's renters face widespread evictions.

Biden set off the scramble by announcing he would allow the eviction ban to expire, rather than challenge a recent Supreme Court ruling signaling this would be the last deadline. He called on Congress on Thursday to swiftly pass legislation to extend the date.

Racing to respond, Democrats strained to rally the votes early Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implored colleagues to pass legislation extending the deadline, calling it a moral imperative, to protect renters and also the landlords who are owed compensation.

Congress must meet the needs of the American people: both the families unable to make rent and those to whom the rent is to be paid, she said an overnight letter late Thursday.

But after hours of behind-the-scenes wrangling throughout the day, Democratic lawmakers had questions and could not muster support to extend the ban even a few months. An attempt to simply approve an extension by consent, without a formal vote, was objected to by House Republicans. The Senate may try again Saturday.

Lawmakers were livid at prospect of evictions in the middle of a surging pandemic.

Housing is a primary social indicator of health, in and of itself, even absent COVID, said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. A mass eviction in the United States does represent a public health crisis unto itself.