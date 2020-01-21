Eleven workers dead in Siberia fire: official
Moscow: Eleven people including 10 Uzbek workers died when a fire ripped through a one-storey wooden shack in a remote village in the Siberian region of Tomsk, officials said on Tuesday.
"The bodies of 11 people have been found," Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement.
Citing preliminary information, regional authorities said that ten of the victims were citizens of Uzbekistan.
The fire broke out on the territory of a private saw mill in the Prichulymsky settlement and the wooden shack was used to house workers despite its substandard conditions, authorities said.
The regional governor arrived at the scene of the tragedy and tasked officials with conducting a fire safety inspection in the entire region.
Investigators said they opened a criminal probe into negligent manslaughter.
Millions of migrant workers from Central Asia live in Russia, where they often perform menial jobs for low pay under lax safety conditions.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Journey of next five years starts now, says...21 Jan 2020 10:15 AM GMT
2 militants among 4 killed in Kashmir encounter21 Jan 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Biometric systems, CCTVs at JNU's server room not...21 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20s due to shoulder21 Jan 2020 9:56 AM GMT
Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls:...21 Jan 2020 9:54 AM GMT