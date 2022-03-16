Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

Brussels: The Council of Europe on Wednesday expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over Moscow's invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organisation's committee of ministers said in statement that the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership. Early in the week, the group's parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion and unanimously backed that Russia would be kicked out.