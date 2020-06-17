Coronavirus cases in Pak cross 1,50,000-mark; death toll reaches 2,975
Islamabad: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 1,50,000-mark, while 136 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,975, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
A total of 950,782 COVID-19 tests, including 28,117 in the last 24 hours, were conducted so far in the country.
As many as 5,839 new coronavirus infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 154,760, the ministry said.
The country also registered a record number of 136 COVID-19 fatalities overnight, pushing the death toll to 2,975, it said.
Punjab recorded the maximum number of 58,239 coronavirus cases, followed by 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 9,242 in Islamabad, 8,437 in Balochistan, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 703 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
According to the health ministry, 58,437 patients have recovered so far.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi to take a stock of the steps taken by the Sindh province to control the spread of the virus.
