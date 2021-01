Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden's win dominate

Washington DC: Congress is preparing to convene for the start of a new session, swearing in lawmakers during a tumultuous period as a relative handful of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus surge imposes limits at the Capitol.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi is set Sunday to be reelected as House speaker by her party, which retains the majority in the House but with the slimmest margin in 20 years after a November election wipeout.

Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell's final acts at majority leader. Republican control is in question until Tuesday's runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia. The outcome will determine which party holds the chamber.

It's often said that divided government can be a time for legislative compromises, but lawmakers are charging into the 117th Congress with the nation more torn than ever, disputing even basic facts including that Biden won the presidential election.

Fraud did not spoil the 2020 presidential election, a fact confirmed by election officials across the country. Before stepping down last month, Attorney General William Barr, a Republican appointed by Trump, said fraud did not affect the election's outcome. Arizona's and Georgia's Republican governors, whose states were crucial to Biden's victory, have also stated that their election results were accurate.

Nevertheless, a dozen Republicans bound for the new Senate, led by Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, and even more in the House have vowed to become a resistance force to Biden's White House, starting with efforts to subvert the will of American voters. These GOP lawmakers plan to object to the election results when the Electoral College meets Wednesday to tally his 306-232 victory over Trump. Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing ahead, eager to partner with Biden on shared priorities, starting with efforts to stem the pandemic and economic crisis. They plan to revisit the failed effort to boost pandemic aid to 2,000 for most people.

This has been a moment of great challenge in the United States of America filled with trials and tribulations, but help is on the way, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Democratic caucus, said in an interview.

America is a resilient nation, filled with resilient people, he said. We will continue to rise to the occasion emerged from this pandemic and continue to march toward our more perfect union. Among the House Republican newcomers are Trump-aligned Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has given nod to conspiracy Q-Anon theories, and gun rights advocate Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who circulated a letter of support to retain the right of lawmakers to carry firearms in the Capitol.

Taylor Greene was among a group of House Republicans led by Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama who visited with Trump at the White House during the holiday season about their effort to undo the election.

The Jan. 6 challenge is on, Taylor Greene said in a tweet pinned to the top of her social media account. Boebert also tweeted support for those challenging Biden's victory.

House Republicans boosted their ranks in the November election, electing a handful of women and minorities, more than ever. Some of the new GOP lawmakers are being called the Freedom Force, and a counter to the squad Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other liberal Democratic women who swept to office in the last session.