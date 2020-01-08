China urges restraint after Iran missile attacks
Beijing: China on Wednesday urged restraint from all sides after Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and British troops, saying Beijing would play a "responsible role" in helping to defuse tensions Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles overnight at Iraqi bases housing coalition forces, the first act of the Islamic republic's promised revenge for the US killing of top general Qasem Soleimani last
week.
"It is not in the interest of any party that the situation in the Middle East worsens further," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press
briefing.
"We call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint," he said.
Geng said China would "play a responsible role in promoting a de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible".
China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a key partner of Iran and a major buyer of the country's oil.
"China has always advocated that all parties concerned should properly resolve their conflicts and differences through dialogue, negotiation and other peaceful means," Geng said.
Iran's embassy in Beijing posted on Wednesday an announcement on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform that "the end of America's evil influence in West Asia has begun".
The post was "liked" more than 380,000 times on Wednesday, with multiple commenters cheering Iran. "Support the people of Iran in attacking the world's number-one terrorist!" one user wrote.
