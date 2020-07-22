China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

Beijing: China says the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate in what it called a provocation that violates international law.



There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the U.S. side.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the U.S. had abruptly demanded the previous day that the consulate cease all operations.

He said that China strong condemns the such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations.