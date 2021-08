Brawls over scarce fuel in Lebanon turn deadly, 3 killed

Beirut: Tensions over scarce fuel supplies in Lebanon descended into deadly violence on Monday including knives, guns and a hand grenade that killed three men, the country's news agency reported.

Lebanon has faced months of severe fuel shortages that have prompted long lines at gas stations and plunged the small country, dependent on private generators for power, into long hours of darkness.

The shortages are blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government's inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel. The crisis worsened when the government reduced subsidies on fuel amid a deepening financial crisis unfolding since 2019.

The Lebanese currency has plummeted and now sells at 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market while the official rate is fixed at 1,500 pounds for USD 1. The price of a gallon of fuel has increased by more than 220 per cent in the last year, triggering panic and a thriving black market.

The fuel crisis has turned violent before, with motorists clashing at gas stations after long waits and fuel running out. But Monday's deaths reflect growing frustration over a continued problem that has only gotten worse.

The National News Agency said that in one incident, a gunfight erupted over a deal about a fuel sale, apparently following a disagreement and leaving two men dead.