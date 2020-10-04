Biden says some might pay price for backing him

Washington: Joe Biden says he urged some governors who wanted to endorse his presidential campaign to refrain from doing so because the Trump administration might retaliate by withholding medical supplies critical to COVID-19 relief.



Addressing a virtual town hall of the Amalgamated Transit Union town hall from Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Biden said, I probably shouldn't say this.



I told some governors, don't endorse me who wanted to endorse me. Don't endorse me because you'll pay a penalty, Biden said.



You won't get what you need from the federal government in terms of COVID prep. He added: Not a joke, my word.



Biden's campaign has drawn the support of some leading Republicans who have broken ranks against their own party and President Donald Trump.



Asked what he would do differently in handling the coronavirus pandemic than Trump, Biden responded, I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady now because they now have contracted the coronavirus.



Jill and I pray for their quick and full recovery, he added, referring to his wife, Jill.

