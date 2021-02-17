Biden reframes goal on reopening of elementary schools

Milwaukee: President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office, restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week.



Biden's comments, during a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, marked his clearest statement yet on school reopenings.

Biden had pledged in December to reopen the majority of our schools in his first 100 days but has since faced increasing questions about how he would define and achieve that goal, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.

I said open a majority of schools in K through eighth grade, because they're the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home," Biden said.

He said comments by White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier this month that one day a week of in-person learning would meet his goal were a mistake in the communication.

Asked when the nation would see kindergarten through eighth grades back to in-person learning five days a week, Biden said, We'll be close to that at the end of the first 100 days. He said he expected many schools would push to stay open through the summer, but suggested reopening would take longer for high schools due to a higher risk of contagion among older students.

The town hall touched on a range of issues related to the coronavirus, from protections for small businesses to the administration's vaccination plans. Biden said that by the end of July there would be 600 million doses of the vaccine available, enough to vaccinate every American.

But with many of his answers, he sought to emphasise the need for funding to achieve his goals.

The town hall was aimed at selling his USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package directly to the American people, part of an effort designed in part to put pressure on Republican lawmakers and refocus Congress on speedy passage of the bill now that his predecessor's impeachment trial is behind him. (AP)